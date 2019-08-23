Menu
Fire Fighters had to put out a blaze which destroyed two cars following a police chase through Tweed. PHOTO: Justin Davis
News

Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

Michael Doyle
23rd Aug 2019 11:14 AM
A POLICE pursuit through the Tweed which resulted in two cars being destroyed in a blaze has ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old Queensland boy.

Tweed-Byron Police arrested the teenager from the Brisbane suburb of Carseldine following the chase along the Pacific Motorway on Thursday afternoon.

NSW Police reported the pursuit began just before 2pm when Traffic and Highway officers tried to pull over the sedan which was travelling northbound.

When the sedan failed to pull over, police used road spikes to stop the 17-year-old driver, who had two other passengers at the time.

The road spikes deflated the tyres at the Duranbah Tunnel near Chinderah.

Sparks from the car lit the near by grass on fire, when the sedan pulled over onto the motorway shoulder which engulfed it and one police car, destroying them both.

The fire caused havoc on the motorway, backing up traffic as fire fighters put out the blaze.

The teenage driver appeared in Tweed Heads Children's Court and was granted conditional bail.

He has been charged with police pursuit - drive manner dangerous/not stop and driving while unlicensed.

He is required back in court on Monday, September 16.

The two other male passengers have been released by police with no further action anticipated against them, according to police.

Tweed Daily News

