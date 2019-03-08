‘I want a fairer future for my daughters’

State MPs Joan Pease (Lytton) and Corrine McMillan (Mansfield) with Federal candidate for Bonner Jo Briskey and State MP Di Farmer (Bulimba).

BRISBANE'S southside is doing its share to boost the number of women in politics.

Out of 24 elected local, state and federal pollies on the southside - 10 are women (41.67%). There are four elected Brisbane City Councillors, five State Government representatives and one Federal Member of Parliament.

There are also candidates vying for positions in upcoming elections, including Jo Briskey (ALP Bonner candidate) and Karleigh Auguston (ALP Holland Park ward candidate).

And on International Women's Day they are encouraging women of all ages to believe they can succeed and never give up.

Labor has endorsed Karleigh Auguston as the ALP Candidate for Brisbane City Council's Holland Park ward. She is pictured with ALP candidate for the federal seat of Bonner Jo Briskey.

Ms Briskey, a psychologist, is keen to join ALP Federal Member for Griffith Terri Butler and ALP State MPs Corrine McMillan (Mansfield), Joan Pease (Lytton), Di Farmer (Bulimba), Jackie Trad (South Brisbane), and Leeanne Enoch (Algester) as elected representatives.

Hon. Leeanne Enoch, Member for Algester, Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister for Science and Minister for the Arts. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"People in Bonner continually ask why the Australian Parliament has so few women MPs as women make up 50.18 per cent of the Australian population," Ms Briskey said.

"I want my children to have a fairer future with access to the best education and healthcare.

"This International Women's Day I acknowledge all of the young women and girls working hard to make our communities better."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Photographer: Liam Kidston

ALP State Member for Mansfield Corrine McMillan said she was proud to be one of 23 female Labor members in the Queensland Parliament representing inspiring women in the Mansfield electorate.

"I am honoured to work with many local female leaders and influencers who strive to make a difference in our community," she said.

MP Corrine McMillan with candidates Jo Briskey and Karleigh Auguston.

"When women do well and prosper, entire communities see the positive impacts.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is committed to ongoing support for women in a variety of programs and funding opportunities as part of the 2016-21 Queensland Women's Strategy."

ALP State Member for Lytton Joan Pease said: "Democracy doesn't work when it is unrepresentative.

"Woman make up 50 per cent of the population and that's why I am so proud to be part of the Labor Palaszczuk Government which is representative of our community with women making up 50 per cent of cabinet and 43 per cent in caucus.

These women are working hard to help the community.

"It is just good business sense to have a workforce that is representative of the community, businesses that have the highest number of woman in senior leadership roles financially outperformed those with lower rates of women with a 35 per cent high return on equity."

ALP Federal Member for Griffith Terri Butler said: "When decision-making bodies have more diverse membership, they work better, and achieve better outcomes."