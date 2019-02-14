Savage Garden: ‘There’s no friendship anymore’

MUSICIAN Daniel Jones has ruled out a Savage Garden reunion despite admitting he's running out of money from the band's success.

Speaking to 97.3's Bianca, Mike & Bob this morning, Jones said he doesn't "have a friendship" with Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes, who he hasn't seen in a number of years.

"I saw him at my manager's wedding in Los Angeles a couple of years ago. We just acknowledged each other. We said hello. We didn't delve into the past," he told the Brisbane breakfast radio show.

"That's how our relationship functions these days. We don't have the most healthy, workable relationship anymore.

Savage Garden perform at Brisbane on February 6, 1998.

"I still love the guy dearly. We are just different people. There's no wrongdoing. It's just different directions and different people. We just don't have a friendship anymore or working relationship."

When asked if the iconic Brisbane duo, who split in 2001, would consider a reunion tour, he said: "Our legacy is that we have injected a bit of love into the planet … and if we tried to go back and recreate that I think it would be calculated and BS. The answer is no."

Jones, who left the music industry in 2015, is married to original Hi-5 performer Kathleen de Leon, to whom he proposed at the GPO Bar in Brisbane and married on the Gold Coast in 2005.

Daniel Jones and Kathleen De Leon at the Movie Extra filmink Awards in Sydney in 2008.

But he admitted he had recently contemplated a return to songwriting.

"I stopped for a long time and I've only just recently started to think about which direction I want to take my life in at this point. Obviously Savage Garden has set us up quite well and we're quite comfortable, but the money's running out," he said.

Celebrating Valentine's Day, Jones discussed the origin of the band's worldwide hit love song Truly Madly Deeply (1991), which he said was originally titled Magical Kisses.

"When Darren came up with that title I went 'nah, that's not going to fly with me; that's not good enough'," Jones said.

"He went back and reworked it and he came in front of me and he just sang I want to stand with you on a mountain, and I bathe with you in the sea … and I said that is a number 1 song if I've ever heard one."

He added that he wrote To the moon and back in his bedroom after walking home early from the Loganholme Tavern, where the duo went every Friday night.

"It was my ticket to a better opportunity," Jones said.