Lions face long lay-off for Rich

BRISBANE are bracing themselves for the worst with superboot Daniel Rich facing an extended lay-off with an ankle injury.

The veteran half back will have scans Monday but the initial feeling from the Lions is that ligament damage could sideline him for six weeks.

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson, who was unavailable for Round 1 due to a tight hamstring, may come into consideration while Zac Bailey, the Lions' second pick in last year's draft (No. 15) starred for the reserves in a 143-point rout of QAFL club Wilston Grange in a scratch match on Saturday.

Daniel Rich leaves the field injured. Photo: Getty Images

Rich was an early casualty of Brisbane's 25-point loss to St Kilda at Etihad Stadium on Saturday leaving the Lions a player short for three quarters.

Rich landed awkwardly when flying to spoil Saints forward Josh Bruce.

He received treatment in the rooms and returned to the sidelines to test his ankle but it was quickly wrapped in ice and he was then given an early shower.

Brisbane were right in the contest until three-quarter time before suffering a late fadeout that saw the Saints kick five goals to the Lions' two in the final term.

Coach Chris Fagan refused to mention fatigue during his post-match analysis instead blaming the loss on skill errors and poor kicking.

He was pleased with the first-up outing of new recruit Charlie Cameron, who kicked three goals.

"You could see why we got him to the club," he said.

Charlie Cameron of the Lions kicks a goal against St Kilda. Photo: Getty Images

"Not just his ability to score, but to apply pressure to the opposition and compete in the air and on the ground."

Meanwhile, the Gold Coast Suns escaped injury from their victory over the Kangaroos but face a nervous wait on the MRP's review of the match - in particular a clumsy second-quarter spoiling attempt from skipper Tom Lynch on Trent Dummont.

Dumont was taking a mark when Lynch arrived and appeared to clip him across the back of the head. The Roo was unhurt, leapt to his feet and played on.

Lynch already has a fine this year for a high bump on Brisbane's Mitch Robinson in the JLT Community Series.

The Suns hope to have pacy midfielder Aaron Hall available for selection. He missed the trip to Cairns with a broken finger.