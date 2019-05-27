Menu
Vision of Oscar McInerney having his shoulder injected in the players' race.
Lions disappointed with jab vision

by Andrew Hamilton
27th May 2019 1:21 PM
BRISBANE has expressed disappointment vision of Oscar McInerney receiving an injection in the players' race during the one-point loss to Fremantle at Perth Stadium found its way into the television broadcast.

Brisbane will assess McInerny after he required a painkilling injection into his shoulder but he is not expected to miss any football.

Football manager David Noble said the club had not been contacted by the AFL about the incident but agreed it wasn't a great look.

However he said the club's medical staff had followed guidelines by not performing injections on the sidelines and were out of sight of any cameras based on the boundary line.

They were just unlucky there was a camera deep in the race that captured the footage.

"It was just a knock on his AC, having a jab is not unusual in that injury because it is a relatively safe option,'' he said.

"He got it in the second quarter, played all the way through, but got another knock on it in the last quarter, he wanted to play on so we decided to give him some pain relief.

 

"It was in the race to our rooms, the doctor thought it was an appropriate spot to have an injection and I haven't heard from the AFL at this point in time.

"We were just unlucky there was a camera down there and we were disappointed when it got broadcast to the public.''

