Ice trafficking law student’s bizarre debt list excuse

Law Student Angelica Danielle Nina Bellas was sentenced to five years in jail for trafficking ice. Picture: Annette Dew

Law Student Angelica Danielle Nina Bellas was sentenced to five years in jail for trafficking ice. Picture: Annette Dew

A BRISBANE law student moonlighting as an ice trafficker told police a list of debts owed to her by drug buyers was actually a record of word counts required for university assignments.

Angelica Danielle Nina Bellas was convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court of trafficking meth for almost six weeks between August and October 2016.

She was sentenced to five years' jail after pleading guilty to peddling the drug more than 60 times during the period - selling a total of 114g - but was saved from serving time behind bars after Justice David Boddice suspended the sentence for five years.

The offence of trafficking carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail, but Justice Boddice told Bellas he had shown her "extraordinary leniency" by not making her serve time in jail, saying she had got in with the wrong crowd and had shown extreme remorse.

"Be under no illusions whatsoever you are in a very, very perilous situation," he said, telling Bellas if she committed another offence while on the suspended sentence she would go to jail.

Law Student Angelica Danielle Nina Bellas was sentenced to five years in jail for trafficking ice. Picture: Annette Dew

The court heard Bellas supplied ice on 60 occasions over six weeks to 18 customers.

Several of the customers onsold the drugs to others and bought from the law student in wholesale quantities.

She even told buyers she had been forced to increase her prices since imports of the drug had been seized by authorities, reducing the supply.

Bellas sold large quantities of ice in single transactions, trafficking a total of 114g and charging her customers more than $26,000 during the period. It is not known how much profit she made.

When her room at the ­Centenary Motor Inn at Oxley was raided by police in October 2016, Bellas told officers she did not own the phone seized, despite there being selfies and videos of her dancing on a stripper pole stored on the phone, court documents show.

She also told them she used clip-seal bags found in the hotel room to store jewellery, not drugs and that she had smoked ice on the morning of the raid because she wanted to "study and concentrate".

Bellas told police a tick sheet, which drug dealers use to keep track of debts, found at the property was university notes and word counts for her law assignments.

Bellas also pleaded guilty to supply of metham­phetamines and was sentenced to a further 12 months' jail to be suspended and served concurrently.