Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Crime

Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Apr 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks gambling addictions

Top Stories

    Youth diversion flagged for Aboriginal cultural centre

    premium_icon Youth diversion flagged for Aboriginal cultural centre

    Crime A leading Aboriginal organisation has confirmed there are plans to use the Yarrawarra Cultural Centre as a youth diversion facility.

    Greg Inglis calls an end to playing career

    Greg Inglis calls an end to playing career

    Rugby League “I just think it is time and the right decision for myself."

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    News Public transport passengers urged to be on alert for symptoms.

    Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    premium_icon Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    News Why some women are forced to sleep rough in our community.