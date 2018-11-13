Menu
Crime

Young teens charged over ‘violent assault’

by Sophie Chirgwin
13th Nov 2018 8:09 AM
THREE teenagers have been arrested following an alleged violent robbery and assault in south Brisbane last night.

Police say at about 10pm, a 35-year-old woman had just stepped off a ferry and was walking in Orleigh Park at West End when a group of juveniles approached her.

It will be alleged the woman was punched, kicked and dragged towards the Brisbane River, before she was able to break free.

Her iPad was stolen when the teens fled on foot.

The woman was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with facial injuries and lacerations.

Three teenagers were later located by the Police Dog Squad and the woman's iPad was retrieved.

So far a 14-year-old boy and two girls - 14 and 15 - have been charged with one count each of robbery, although police believe at least seven other youths were involved.

Anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to come forward.

Investigations continue.

