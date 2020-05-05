Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
Crime

Cop stood down for alleged stealing

by Cormac Pearson
5th May 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONSTABLE from Brisbane has been stood down after he was issued with a notice to appear for stealing while he was off-duty.

The 45-year-old officer will be stood down from official duty but will still undertake 'non-operational duties.'

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Brisbane cop stood down for alleged stealing

court crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A Shoreline to business resurgence forged by Coffs locals

        premium_icon A Shoreline to business resurgence forged by Coffs locals

        Business One of Coffs Harbour's largest ever private construction projects has kept tradies in work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

        • 5th May 2020 11:30 AM
        Ways to reduce conflict with kangaroos

        premium_icon Ways to reduce conflict with kangaroos

        News There are a number of ways people can reduce conflict and attacks.

        • 5th May 2020 11:20 AM
        Showground earmarked for safety upgrades

        premium_icon Showground earmarked for safety upgrades

        News Coffs Harbour Showground is set to undergo safety upgrades.

        From the grandstand: Are NRL players victims or villains?

        premium_icon From the grandstand: Are NRL players victims or villains?

        Rugby League The NRL debate rolls on, but Col Hennessy has a different take on the matter