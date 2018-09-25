Broncos make decision on Bennett future

WAYNE Bennett's 25-year reign as Brisbane Broncos coach is over after next season.

The supercoach has been informed that he will not be offered a new contract with the 68-year-old not required as head coach for the 2020 season.

The Broncos issued a formal statement a short time after the story broke confirming 2019 would be Bennett's last year, and stating the coach would see out the end of his contract.

"Having the decision made now puts an end to speculation and allows a clear focus on getting ready for next season," Bennett said.

"I firmly believe in the playing group we have here at the club."

The Broncos board met last Tuesday in the wake of Brisbane's 2018 finals capitulation against St George Illawarra.

However, the Broncos hierarchy have decided to call time on Bennett.

It means the club can begin their hunt for a replacement for 2020.

It's believed at this stage Bennett is committed to coaching the Broncos next year.

However, the decision could convince Bennett to walk away during the upcoming off-season, should he be able to secure a new coaching contract with a rival club.

Wayne Bennett’s tenure as Broncos coach is drawing to a close after the club decided not to extend his contract beyond 2019. Picture: Getty

It was believed only a premiership victory this season could have secured one final coaching contract for Bennett in 2020.

Brisbane bosses are ready to jettison Bennett.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris has formally offered Bennett another job, a "senior administrative position", for 2020 and Brisbane's finals fade out has further eroded the super coach's bargaining power.

Lockyer admits Bennett would be stung by Brisbane's latest failed campaign but hopes his former coach remains at Red Hill in 2019.

"Wayne is contracted next year and that won't change in our (the board's) eyes," he said.

"Look, Wayne would be disappointed that their season ended the way it did, but it's happened now Wayne has been in this position before.

"In 2004-05 we bowed out of the finals, but with Wayne's guidance, we bounced back to win the premiership in 2006.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett was backed by players at the club but it hasn’t saved him. Picture: AAP

"I'm sure it (Bennett's future) will be up for discussion (at the next board meeting), but we'll let the dust settle at the moment and hopefully he will be back for 2019."

Bennett has been linked with the Dragons, the club he coached to the 2010 premiership, but insists he has not fielded a formal approach from the Red V.

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd believes Bennett deserves a new deal after steering the club to four consecutive finals appearances, declaring he has the support of the dressing room.

"Through the tough times this year, Wayne bonded us together," he said. "The last two months of the season made us tighter and when the criticism was coming from outside, Wayne made sure we stuck solid and so did Paul White.

"Wayne is a mentor first and a footy coach second, he cares about the individual. Most of the other boys in the Broncos team would agree with me in the way he cares for his players.

"Wayne is very good at getting trust among the group, so I hope he stays on."