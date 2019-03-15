Roberts facing lengthy stint on the sidelines

The Broncos have suffered their first injury blow of the new season with star centre James Roberts in danger of missing next Friday night's Queensland derby against the Cowboys.

In a disastrous start for the NSW Origin ace, Roberts injured his back after just six minutes at AAMI Park and did not return in Brisbane's season-opening 22-12 loss to the Storm.

Roberts will have further tests on Friday but he could face an extended time on the sidelines with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold saying his No.1 centre faces an uphill battle to get a medical clearance to face the Cowboys.

"Jimmy is not real flash," Seibold said.

"He hurt a disc in his back, pretty much with his first carry of the game.

"He was in a fair bit of pain, he couldn't have gone back on, that was the message from the doctors.

"Losing Jimmy hurt us. I would have wanted to play (Tom) Flegler (debutant prop) more but I had to use Kotoni Staggs in the centres and that had an impact on our interchange."

While Seibold praised Brisbane's ability to hang tough after trailing 10-0 inside 14 minutes, he was left to lament a terrible start as the Broncos allowed Melbourne to charge through the rucks.

"We didn't have any footy for the first nine minutes," he said.

Corey Oates celebrates one of his two tries. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

"At one stage they had 70 per cent possession and 30 per cent to us, we just couldn't get out of our end.

"They put a lot of pressure on us. It was challenging.

"To be fair, going into half-time only 10-0 down, in some ways we showed a fair bit of grit, but it was hard to get our hands on the footy.

"I thought we showed a lot of resilience. The only message from me at half-time was to bite down hard on their mouth guard and try and get through it.

"I'm really proud of the effort, the easy thing to do would have been to throw in the towel."

Matt Gillett tries to get the ball away. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

Playing his first game at lock, Matt Gillett worked tirelessly, making a whopping 57 tackles, while winger Corey Oates made a series of strong carries and deserved his two-try haul.

"The one positive is it was 60 minutes before we had our first play-the-ball in their 30-metre zone and we scored from it," Seibold said.

"Oatesy scored in the corner so once we got down there we were pretty fair.

"We prepared strongly for what Melbourne would throw at us, but preparing for it and stopping it are two different things."