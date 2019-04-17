Hockey to undergo 'big bash style' makeover

Brisbane Blaze pair Rosie Malone and Jake Whetton are preparing for Hockey One, Australia’s new national hockey competition.

QUEENSLAND'S premier men's and women's hockey teams will be united under one banner as part of a revamped national competition.

Hockey Australia will on Wednesday announce Hockey One, the newly-named national club competition replacing the Australian Hockey League.

Queensland's men's and women's teams, previously known as the Blades and the Scorchers respectively, will both now be called Brisbane Blaze.

The Blaze are one of seven Hockey One clubs, with the other teams from NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and Canberra.

The Hockey One season will be played under some "new rules" and run from mid-September to late November,

Each club will play three home games - as part of a six-week regular season that includes men's and women's double-headers.

The finals will be contested by the top four teams, with the winners of the 1 v 4 and 2 v 3 matches contesting the grand final.

"This is a significant and exciting announcement for hockey in Australia as we strive to put fans first and showcase everything that is great about our game with this ambitious new league, Hockey One," Hockey Australia chief executive Matt Favier said.

"The feedback we received from numerous surveys and research conducted in recent years with Australian hockey fans, players and officials has shown there is an appetite for a new approach to our domestic hockey league, much like other sports have adopted like cricket's Big Bash League.

"We've worked with our member associations on their club identities, which are fantastic and full of life and colour. They are sure to engage existing hockey fans and the next generation.

"Hockey, as a game, is a fantastic entertainment product and we want to showcase that to the wider Australian public through Hockey One."