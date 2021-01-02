Architect sued over $1m renovation in ritzy suburb

An award-winning architecture firm is being sued by a millionaire former client over alleged botched renovations.

An award-winning Brisbane architecture firm has been sued in the Supreme Court by their millionaire former client, who claims they failed to inspect the builder's work, before payments totalling more than $900,000 were made.

The West End home a the centre of the dispute.

Stacey Vacher, 42, an energy consultant from West End, claims the builder's work was defective or incomplete and it was falsely claimed the work had been done.

Vacher Investments Pty Ltd (Vacher), a company owned by Ms Vacher alleges that Shawn Godwin, the sole director of Base Architecture Pty Ltd (Base), and architect Chris Kolka, falsely represented to them between November 2014 and May 2016 that six key stages under the building contract had been reached.

Vacher alleges that in fact the builder, Revolution Builders Pty Ltd, was not entitled to the $917,539 payments because the six stages were not met.

She claims in court documents that this is because there was a "large crack" in the slab, the suspending concrete slab hob was defective, the frames stage was defective and external weatherboard cladding was missing.

Vacher also alleges the windows and doors were not weatherproofed.

Base architecture client and West End homeowner Stacey Vacher. Picture Instagram

The claim states that Base was obliged to visit the Glenfield St site to assess and determine the builder's progress claims to ensure the works were built as per the contract, but had failed to properly inspect the works and identify they were incomplete before approving the payment.

Vacher alleges Mr Godwin and Mr Kolka personally told her over the phone or in writing that the builder was entitled to be paid.

Vacher alleges it signed a contract with Base in August 2013 to renovate and extend the house including lifting it to create a modern home with a floating slab, floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed concrete and brick feature walls, shortly after it was purchased for $1.46m.

Base Architecture Director Shawn Godwin

In July 2016 Revolution Builders Pty Ltd went bust, the claim states.

Vacher alleges it has suffered damages of $917,539 paid to the builder for the defective and incomplete work, and $22,198 in payments to Base as well as $894,645 spent in 2017 and 2018 to fix the errors and complete the build.

The luxury West End home at the centre of the dispute.

Vacher received a $200,000 insurance payment from the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

No defence has been filed, and Base, Mr Godwin and Mr Kolka did not respond to emails seeking comment.

No hearing date has been set.

