Aerial view of Brisbane Airport
Breaking

Man shot in Brisbane Airport 'bomb threat'

Rae Wilson
by and Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin, Chris Clarke & Dan Knowles
2nd Feb 2019 10:10 PM | Updated: 11:34 PM

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Police have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport
  • Police declare emergency situation at airport
  • Airport has been evacuated and trains stopped
  • Members of the public asked to avoid the airport

10.30pm: Police say there is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism related. 

"It is a domestic violence related situation," a statement says.

10.15pm: Traffic is backing up around the airport as approaches to the international terminal remain closed with police manning roadblocks.

Passengers remain locked aboard planes on the tarmac as the bomb squad and other authorities swept the airport.

Trains also remain stopped. 

Police are the only ones remaining on the scene after passengers and airport workers were evacuated.

10.05pm: Police have taken a man to a police station where he will be interviewed.

Specialist police remain at the airport conduction searches.

Passengers, cars and buses have filled nearby streets.

Police have thanked the public for their ongoing co-operation and patience.

9.40pm: Specialist police have taken a man into custody.

Police are now conducting clearance searches of the international terminal in Brisbane. 

It is understood the Special Emergency Response Team and the bomb squad were called to the incident, and non-lethal rounds were fired.

There are no reported injuries to members of the public or police.

BREAKING: POLICE have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport after he produced a knife and threatened to use explosives.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring and claimed to be carrying a bomb, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police swarmed the international terminal, declaring an emergency situation and halting train services.

The area was cordoned off to pedestrians and traffic.

Queensland police confirmed a man had been taken into custody.

"Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the international terminal," police said in a statement.

"No reported injuries to any members of the public or police.

"PSPA (Public Safety Preservation Act) emergency declaration remains in place."

Police had been in negotiations with the man.

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

Other witnesses said the saw an "old man" pull a knife from a bag near the food court and try to stab his former wife in what appeared to be a "domestic argument".

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the international airport which has been contained by specialist police.

Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act..

brisbane airport editors picks emergency lockdown

