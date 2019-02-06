Menu
A 50-year-old man was due to appear in Brisbane Magistrate’s Court this morning following an incident at the international airport on Saturday night.
Crime

Airport bomb accused under guard in hospital

by Vanessa Marsh
6th Feb 2019 11:36 AM
A MAN who caused an unprecedented shutdown of Brisbane International Airport when he allegedly chased a woman through the terminal with a knife and claimed he had a bomb is still under police guard in hospital, a court has heard.

The 50-year-old man was due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but a duty lawyer said he was still awaiting a mental health assessment in hospital.

The man has been charged with a string of offences over the Saturday night incident including two of making false statements to damage or destroy, two of assault and two of bomb hoax.

It's alleged that about 9pm on Saturday, in front of dozens of terrified onlookers, the man allegedly pulled a "huge serrated knife" on his partner as she attempted to go to her gate at the airport.

Before specialist police from the Public Order Response Team took him down with a nonlethal beanbag round, he placed a package - which police say resembled a bomb - on a table in the food court.

He allegedly threatened not only to blow up the airport but Bruce Bishop Car Park at Surfers Paradise, near where the couple lived.

The case was adjourned and the man is now expected to appear in court on Monday.

