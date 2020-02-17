Bringing the office to you

GET to know Cowper MP Pat Conaghan at one of ten mobile office dates along the Mid North Coast.

A major priority for Cowper MP Conaghan this year is getting out into the electorate to meet with residents so he has booked in 10 mobile offices between now and mid-June.

Mr Conaghan said he understands residents have been dealing with major challenges lately, so he wanted to get out and make it as easy as possible for them to meet with him.

“I understand some residents have been impacted by devastating bushfires and now floods, so I want to hit the road and get out to meet with you,” Mr Conaghan said.

“I hope you will take the opportunity to come and meet with me to discuss any Federal Government services, grants or policies.”

Mobile office dates on the Coffs Coast —

Dorrigo — Tuesday, March 17 from 11am to 5pm,

Ulong — Wednesday, March 18 from 9am to 2pm,

Kempsey — Monday, April 20 from 10am to 5pm,

Macksville — Thursday, April 23 from 10am to 5pm,

Taylors Arm — Tuesday, April 28 from 10am to 5pm,

Urunga — Tuesday, May 5 from 10am to 3pm,

Bellingen — Friday, May 8 from 10am to 3pm,

Dondingalong — Wednesday, June 10 from 10am to 3pm,

South West Rocks — Friday, June 12 from 10am to 3pm.

To book in a time, call 5507 9555.