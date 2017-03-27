Bringing the message from the couch to the community

COUCH SURFING: Joel Bracher and a committed group of Coffs locals are raising the issue of youth homelessness next week.

DO you know couch surfing is one of the first signs of homelessness in young people?

In the Coffs Harbour area alone there are an estimated 1000 people currently experiencing homelessness.

On Wednesday, April 5 city square in the Coffs Harbour's Harbour Dr will be taken over for Youth Homelessness Matters Day, with fun activities and music raising awareness of this important societal issue.

"We're excited to be showcasing some amazing local artists who have experienced homelessness,” coordinator Joel Bracher said.

"There will be games and prizes to be won as well as plenty of information available on local services that can assist people experiencing homelessness.

Performers on the day will include local Gumbatynggirr poet, visual artist and photographer Bernard Kelly-Edwards, who will share his experiences through spoken word poetry.

Papa Richie who will perform his unique fusion of soul, reggae, rhythm and blues.

Local musician Yhan Leal and everyday people who have experienced homelessness and will challenge the stereortypes and stigmas surrounding homelessness.

The event will be held betwee 10am and 2pm.