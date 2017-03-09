25°
Bringing people together for support

Rachel Vercoe
| 9th Mar 2017 6:00 PM
Simone David and good friend Kell Woods will hold a fund raiser to help with treatments and surgeries.
Simone David and good friend Kell Woods will hold a fund raiser to help with treatments and surgeries. Contributed

FRIENDS play a very important role in peoples lives and when tough situations come along, it's when some really shine through.

Being neighbours for seven years has bought Kell Woods and Simone David to form a close friendship, almost raising their kids together.

When Simone was told the devastating news she had cancer for the second time in six years, Kell took it upon herself to organise a community event for friends, family and the public to help Simone get through the tough road ahead.

A fund-raiser will be held at the Seaview Tavern with all funds going towards operations and treatments Simone will have to undergo.

"She deserves every single penny that we raise for being such a gorgeous person,” said Kell.

"On behalf of all Simones mates and family, we wish her all the best for her surgery and treatments. Be strong and know we're all here, every single step of the way”, said Kell.

The first round of tickets sold out in four days but there are more available now.

The night will include competitions, lucky door prizes, silent auction and a dress up theme of something to do with your name.

There are great prizes to be won including accommodation in Bali, surfboards, jewellery and more.

"I'd like to thank the generous people who have donated, it warms my heart to think about the amazing community spirit here in the Northern Beaches”.

To purchase your $10 ticket and support Simone, contact Kell on 0447 154 744.

