Bringing book magic to town

EVERY story has a lesson to be learnt and an adventure to be had.

Learn from one of Australia's most prolific and best-loved children's authors Mem Fox on her knowledge and practical advice on how to encourage reading in children as she stops by in Coffs Harbour.

Mem is best known for her title Possum Magic, which is Australia's best selling picture book of all time.

Mem has written over 40 books and will take the opportunity at the up coming event to introduce her latest title, I'm Australian Too.

The picture book is a celebration of Australia's cultural diversity, shining a positive light on multiculturalism.

Fox suggests this book is an excellent vehicle for parents, teachers and carers to openly discuss topics like migration, Australia's ancestral history and refugees.

Parents, teachers and librarians are invited to attend and share in the event held on Wednesday, March 22 at 5.30pm.

It will be at the Branson Centre at Bishop Druitt College.

Book online at mem-fox-coffs-harbour.eventbrite.com.au