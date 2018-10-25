Bring your fishing ideas to life

Local fishing and community groups encouraged to apply for 2019/2020 Recreational Fishing Trust grants.

HAVE you been thinking about ways to improve recreational fishing in the area?

If you've come up with ideas from fishing platforms, cleaning facilities, fish stocking or something to improve fishing on the Coffs Coast, apply for funding now to bring them to life.

Recreational Fishing Trust funding applications are now open with grants available for large projects involving more than $10,000 of funding and smaller projects involving less than $10,000.

"This funding makes a meaningful difference to recreational fishers, with flow-on benefits for entire communities who benefit from the increased tourism and business opportunities that recreational fishing can generate in their region,” NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) group director, Recreational and Aboriginal Fisheries, Peter Turnell said.

Popular projects funded from the trust include recreational fishing education, fishing access and facilities, improving fish habitat, fisheries research and more.

"Each year, around $15 million is raised from the sale of recreational fishing licences and re-invested back into projects that benefit recreational fishing,” Mr Turnell said.

"We encourage all fishing and community groups to come up with new ideas on how this funding could be re-invested back into the sport they love.”

Mr Turnell said applications are open to anyone, including fishing clubs and organisations, universities, councils, community groups, and individuals.

Joint applications, including ones combining freshwater and saltwater projects, are encouraged.

"This grants program is another way the NSW Government continues to reinvest this resource back into the recreational fishing industry which adds about $3.4 billion to the State's economy each year, and accounts for more than 14,000 full-time jobs.”

Applications close on Friday, November 30.

For more information, click here.