Pub Choir performed last year in Maroochydore for a musical one-night stand.
Bring the One Night Stand to Coffs

Rachel Vercoe
by
16th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

HOW would like your to see the talents of musicians like Tash Sultana, The Rubens, Flume and others performing in your home town.

These are a few Aussie artists who have performed at ABC radio station Triple J's One Night Stand in previous years and the station are on the lookout for the next rural country town to host the event.

Luckily for us, Kell Woods from Emerald Beach was quick on the ball to nominate Coffs Harbour with the supportof the Coffs Harbour City Council but now your help is needed to make Coffs stand out.

"Everyone would enjoy it, from the fence line moshpit crew right through to the families on picnic rugs,” Kell said.

"Past year's have seen epic Aussie artists like Thundamentals, San Cisco, Tash Sultana, The Rubens, Flume, The Jungle Giants, Illy and loads more. This year's line up hasn't been announced but it's promised to be a killer.

"It's an all ages gig that only asks for a gold coin donation and all proceeds will go towards Headspace Coffs Harbour to support kids in need.

"The venue for the event would be the carpark/sporting fields area near the C.EX stadium where Midnight Oil played in October last year.

To do your part and support the application, head on over to Facebook and Instagram and spread the word you want Coffs Harbour to host the Triple J One Night Stand in 2018.

Be sure to use the hashtag #CoffsONS and tag @triple_j

Coffs Coast Advocate
