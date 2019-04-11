'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

Senator Kristina Keneally: Senator Kristina Keneally and Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

PROMISING stable government focused on people and not the top end of town, Labor Senator Kristina Keneally visited Coffs Harbour to throw her support behind the party's candidate for Cowper, Andrew Woodward.

She took a tour of the various services on offer at the Coffs Harbour Community Village including Pete's Place, which provides showers and laundry facilities for the homeless and spoke of the importance of people earning a 'living wage'.

"We have a country where wages are stagnant; they are at a 60-year low and we have a government that would rather give tax breaks to the big banks and the big multi-nationals," Senator Keneally said.

Senator Kristina Keneally and Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre with Anna Scott Pete's Place.

"The reality in Australia right now is that everything is going up except people's wages.

"We often hear the Liberals and Nationals say the best form of welfare is a job but first of all let me say a job is not welfare.

"A job should be an opportunity to earn a wage that supports you and your family and that is what is eroding and at risk in Australia and it's happening right here in Coffs Harbour and that's what we are hearing from service providers here today.

Mr Woodward says people want an end to chaos and personality politics.

"The instability brought about by the combination of the Liberal and National parties, the independents and the fringe parties can't continue," Mr Woodward said.

"We're serious about winning Cowper and excited about the opportunity of ending 100 years of National party rule in this area which we really do have to ask: where has that left us?"

He says independents and fringe parties simply can't deliver what a member in the party of government can.