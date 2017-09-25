Bring it on. Bargains at Bisque Interiors.

OPEN TO PUBLIC: Two days only, Bisque Interiors direct sale to the public.

OPEN TO PUBLIC: Two days only, Bisque Interiors direct sale to the public. Rachel Vercoe

MOST of the time the doors to this Aladdin's cave of interior design goodies is closed to us mere mortals.

Bisque Interiors, in Lawson Crescent Coffs Harbour, is a wholesale warehouse, selling to interior designers and retailers throughout Australia. Don't even think about contacting them unless you are in the design industry.

But once in a while they throw open their doors to the public, and it's happening this week.

For one and half days you will have access to an amazing range of home wares. This is the chance to get a bargain on stylish pieces for your home that you just won't see any where else.

Lights, decor items, trays, lamps, mirrors, occasional tables and chairs, buffets, dining tables, eclectic pieces for your walls, over-sized candlesticks and many items you've seen in the pages of decorating magazines or on Pinterest and thought you couldn't get locally, you will find at Bisque Interiors' shed of treasures.

The team at Bisque hand-select items, this is not design by numbers. For almost 16 years, Bisque has been a leading importer of unique and original products from around the globe. Each item has been chosen for it's beauty, design and function and you will be impressed by the price reductions.

Bring your cash or cards to Shed 19, Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour on Friday from 9am to 5pm or Saturday 9am to 2pm. No prior viewings.

Easy parking right out front. Remember it's two days only, first in best dressed.