Workers at Lismore Base Hospital and other local health facilities are angered by the NSW Government’s decision to abandon local milk supplier Norco and to source milk from Queensland.
'Bring back Norco': Health workers angry after milk change

Alison Paterson
by
11th May 2018 8:11 AM

THE health union says the NSW Government has "abandoned" local milk supplier Norco and to source milk from Queensland.


Health Service Union secretary Gerard Hayes said Healthshare, which runs the Lismore Base Hospital kitchen, recently awarded a contract for milk supplies to Dairy Farmers.

He said the decision to abandon Norco was disappointing.

"Northern Rivers health workers and hospital patients wanted to support their local economy," he said.

"The dairy industry has played a huge role in the Northern Rivers for many years.

"By turning its back on the local milk supplier, the State Government has again shown that it has a tin ear to the needs and concerns of the local community.

"We've even heard reports of patients refusing to drink the hospital milk unless it's Norco.

"Health workers are calling on the local National Party MPs to overturn this decision, and to make sure local milk is provided in hospitals and health facilities throughout the Northern Rivers and the North Coast."

Healthshare will be contacted for a comment.

