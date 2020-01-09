Menu
A heartbroken dog owner has made a desperate plea for her stolen puppy to be returned.
Crime

Bring back Bailey the Frenchie

by Chanel Zagon
9th Jan 2020 8:09 PM

A heartbroken woman has made a desperate plea for her stolen puppy to be returned.

When Belinda McDonald posted the news of her French bulldog Bailey's "dog-napping" on Facebook, calls to find the missing pooch rose to more than 200 social-media shares.

Ms McDonald is desperate to be reunited with her 15-week-old pup, who she said was stolen from her Geelong West backyard on January 2.

"Bailey has touched my heart deeply. I am lost without him," she said.

French Bulldog Bailey has been stolen.

"He slept on my bed, with my arm around him and his beautiful head resting on my chest. He would wake me up with a kiss on the cheek.

"These are the little memories I think about and would really love to make more."

Ms McDonald discovered Bailey was missing when she returned from a morning coffee run. She believed he had been taken in the space of 90 minutes while she was away from home.

"Usually he will run out as I come through the gate - but he wasn't there," she said. "We looked everywhere, but he was nowhere to be found."

Ms McDonald has reported the loss to police and distributed flyers across town, but her dog is still missing.

She said despite only having had Bailey for six weeks, he meant the world to her.

"I'm heartbroken," she said.

Ms McDonald has asked anyone with information to call her on 0417 523 058, or for anyone who has Bailey to hand him to a Geelong vet or animal shelter.

