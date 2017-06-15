21°
Brilliant startup plans ready for public approval

15th Jun 2017
Telstra Business Centre Coffs Harbour presents more great ideas in the 2017 Startup Pitch.
Telstra Business Centre Coffs Harbour presents more great ideas in the 2017 Startup Pitch. CHCC

AROUND 4.30pm this Saturday, the 2017 Startup Coffs Coast Pitch competition winner will be announced at C.ex Coffs.

Everybody is invited to attend the biggest startup event in the region with Mayor Denise Knight getting the show on the road at 9am.

Presented by Coffs Harbour's Telstra Business Centre, the free entry event has already proved a smash hit in a short period by setting out to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs and innovators.

Seven finalists will be pitching their innovative business solution on the day and vying for the chance to win the $33,000 in prize money and all the support they need to make their great ideas happen.　

Each finalist has just five minutes to convince the judges of their winning business idea, so the pressure will be on Goblin Surf, The Pacific Collective, Formulater, Fibre Network Choices, Afterliife.com, Stitch Films and Keepsake App.

All these great ideas in technology and innovation will be presented in Startup Alley and the Innovation Lab where the pitchers will be available to those interested in their concepts.

