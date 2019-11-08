Brilliant Brad bids farewell to Grafton Ghosts in style

BIG ACHIEVEMENT: Former Grafton Ghosts halfback Brad Billsborough with the German international rugby league side after beating Italy in a test match in Venice.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts half-back Brad Billsborough has pulled off a shock 26-6 win over European rivals Italy with the German international side in Venice last week.

Billsborough played a key role in the victory, registering a try and an assist to sink the world No.14 ranked Italians, who recently qualified for the 2021 World Cup.

The win brings Germany up to No.35 in the world.

Billsborough appears to have played his last game in Ghosts colours after announcing he'll be joining UK side North Wales Crusaders for the 2020 season.

The globetrotter announced the move on Facebook ahead of the international test match.

"I can't wait to get started,” he said.

"I've been playing over in Australia and the season finished quite early so I've already been waiting a while to get stuck in.

"I've played with quite a few of the guys before and they've only had good things to say about the club and the coach. I'll be giving it 100 per cent.”

Billsborough had a hot start to his playing career in Grafton but dropped down the pecking order as Ghosts junior Vincent Williams burst onto the scene.

Williams soon established himself as the No.1 and although Billsborough had a disappointing end to the season with the reserve-grade side, his kicking ability and creativity still shone through.

Returning to the UK, Billsborough will have a base closer to home as well as Germany in order to carry on with his mission to develop rugby league in the country.