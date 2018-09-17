Brilliant Boambee caps off two stunning seasons

North Coast Football Premier League champions the Boambee Bombers finished the season undefeated in downing Coffs City United 3-0 at Coffs C.ex Stadium.

BOAMBEE F.C has capped off one of the greatest North Coast Football campaigns in recent seasons, in claiming both the Men's Premier League and Women's First Division titles.

After two incredibly dominant campaigns, the Bombers won the men's grand final 3-0 over cross town rivals Coffs City United Lions, while the Eagles retained the women's title 8-2 in a goal scoring exhibition over the Woolgoolga Wildcats.

FLAWLESS: The Boambee Eagles Women's also finished the season undefeated in claiming an 8-2 grand final win over rivals the Woolgoolga Wildcats. Brad Greenshields

North Coast Football grand final results:

Men's Premier League: Boambee def Coffs United 3-0

Women's 1st Division: Boambee def Woolgoolga 8-2

Men's Reserve: Maclean def Coffs United 2-0

Men's 2nd Division: Woolgoolga def Sawtell Spirit 2-0

Women's 2nd Division: Boambee 2 def Nambucca 1-0

Men's 3rd Division: Northern Storm def Woolgoolga 4-1

Women's 3rd Division: Macksville def Bellingen 3-2

Women's over-30s: Coffs United def Bellingen 5-1

Men's over-35s: Coffs United def Sawtell Spirit 3-1

17 Boys: Northern Storm Tornadoes def Coffs Coast Pumas 3-1

16 Girls: Bellingen Bats def Woolgoolga Waves 2-1

Junior grand final results

12 Boys 1st Div - Northern Storm Hurricanes def Sawtell Scorpions 2-0

12 Boys 2nd Div - Orara Valley def Sawtell Spirit (penalties)

12 Girls - Coffs United def Woolgoolga United 3-0

13 Boys - Northern Storm Hurricanes def Orara Valley 1-0

14 Boys - Coffs Coast Tigers def Northern Storm Tornadoes 3-2

14 Girls - Boambee def Woolgoolga United 2-1

15 Boys - Boambee def Coffs United Pride 4-1

