Escaped child rapist spotted near school

A SCHOOL has sent out an alert to students and parents that a convicted child rapist has been spotted nearby.

Joel Pregnell, 37, is on the run after attempting to mow down a police officer in a stolen car on January 24.

The registered sex offender, with a distinctive cheek tattoo, was convicted of the rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2007 and other sexual offences.

Brighton Grammar notified parents and students today that the man had been sighted in the Bayside area, near Gardenvale Station and in Hampton.

The school urged parents to make their sons aware and to call triple-0 immediately if Pregnell was seen.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Paterson last week described Pregnell as "dangerous" with "an extensive criminal history for offences of violence, dishonesty and traffic offences".

It comes after the Herald Sun on Wednesday night was told of reports a girl had been approached by a man near Gardenvale Station, near the corner of Martin St.

The car Pregnell was last seen in.

It was understood the family of the girl was told by police when reporting the incident at Bayside that two other reports had been made the same night.

Victoria Police on Wednesday night confirmed officers were called to Beaumaris following several reports of a man jumping fences in the area, about 12.45pm.

Officers were unable to find the man after attending Agnes St and performing patrols in the area.

However, none of the reports were confirmed as sightings of Pregnell.

As part of his release conditions, Pregnell was interviewed on January 11 and requested to give the address of where he would be living.

But he gave police false information.

Pregnell was put on the sex offenders register for 15 years after he was released from prison.

He was last seen in a stolen Black Suzuki Swift, taken from St Kilda.

He is described as being about 180cm tall with brown eyes, a slim build, short brown hair, unshaven and with a cross tattoo on his right cheek.

Pregnell is known to visit suburbs in the Bayside area, and Melbourne's southeast.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0.