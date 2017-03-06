Bright students get given a Head-Start at SCU

HEAD START: SCU Lecturer Dr Anna Scott (right) teaches the biology unit to Bonnie White and Bella Crawley from Coffs Harbour High School as part of the university's Head-Start program.

SENIOR high school students from the Coffs Coast to Grafton are getting a head start at Southern Cross University, where they are studying a biology unit at the University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour.

A total of 19 students from six local schools will participate in the 12-week Head-Start program.

SCU Senior Lecturer Dr Anna Scott said the program had grown in popularity since the National Marine Science Centre first offered the biology subject to Head-Start students three years ago.

"This unit gives high school students a very unique opportunity to study a university unit at a world-class teaching and research facility,” she said.

"They learn about a range of interesting subjects such as microbial life, plant and animal diversity and evolution, and will take a field trip to Woolgoolga to have a look at the amazing array of invertebrates that live in our rock pools.”

As a local girl from Bellingen High School, Dr Scott completed her undergraduate and postgraduate studies at Southern Cross University, and began lecturing around 10 years ago.

"When I completed biology at the Lismore campus it was one of my favourite units, so it's amazing to now teach it and help students develop valuable skills,” she said.

"At first the students learn how to use a microscope and before long they end up doing much more complex tasks such as identifying plants and invertebrates.

"It's great we have such good support from our local schools which enables students to undertake the program and gives them a feel for what university will be like, while gaining valuable skills.”

The Southern Cross University Head-Start program is offered each year to outstanding students in year 11 and 12 in addition to their school-based subjects.

Southern Cross University Head-Start project officer Caitlin Burcher said a total of 149 senior high school students were studying a range of Head-Start units across the University's three campuses.

"These students are impressive young people, with their organisational skills, enthusiasm, politeness and career goals,” she said.

"Head-Start provides the opportunity for these students to gain direct entry and advanced standing into a variety of courses at Southern Cross University.

"We look forward to working with them and giving them a fabulous first experience of university.”

Head-Start alumnus Asha Midson gained a scholarship to study midwifery at the Gold Coast campus after completing the Head-Start program at the Coffs Harbour campus in 2012.

Asha, who finished her degree last year, has secured a prestigious graduate position at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle this year, fulfilling her dream of becoming a midwife.

"I really loved the open and welcoming environment and felt that Head-Start really provided me with the tools and knowledge to tackle university head on,” she said.

"The transition from high school to university was so much smoother with the exposure I'd received from Head-Start. I found my feet a lot quicker which helped me to achieve the best marks possible from day one.”