Bright sparks think about recycling

IS YOUR toothbrush coming to the end of its usable life? Or are you furiously trying to squeeze out the last little glob of toothpaste?

Don't just chuck them in the bin, give them to your children attending Woolgoolga Public School to put in their special bin and send off as they take part in the Terracycle Recycling Challenge.

Designed to make a difference in the environment, the challenge involves students and families to collect old dental waste such as old toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, plastic toothbrush packaging, interdental brushes and all affiliated non-recyclable packaging.

"There is a growing concern about the amount of waste we produce and this is one little thing that our school can do to make a difference,” P&C president Emma Broomfield said.

The challenge is part of an environmental initiative for the school to raise awareness in the students to what happens to waste, where it goes and that they can make a difference.

Items collected are send away to Terracycle where they are cleaned and melted into hard plastic and remoulded to give them a new life as recycled products.

Schools receive a small payment for each item sent in for recycling.

Running through to November, the school that sends in the most waste will receive $1000 and a recycled park bench for their school.

Kids, families and friends are encouraged by the school to not throw away their dental waste but put it towards the challenge.