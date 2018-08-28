Bright lights burn for a small town

IN a bid to reduce energy use and carbon emissions, a small town is shining brighter than ever with replaced lighting.

In the Bellingen Shire, over 670 streetlights will be replaced with LEDs to reduce the energy used by the streetlights by more than a quarter, saving Council an estimated $76,000 per year.

"Changing our street lights to LED is a fantastic outcome for our Shire," Bellingen Shire Mayor, Councillor Dominic King said.

"It gives us significant cost and energy savings and reduces our carbon emissions by approximately 64 tonnes per year.

"This is because LED lights require significantly less maintenance than our current lights and use much less electricity."

The new lights will save enough electricity to power about 16 homes for a year and the reduction in carbon emissions will be the same as planting about 1600 trees.

Changing the lighting is an initiative part of the Bellingen Shire Emissions Reduction Plan.

Street lighting currently represents about 11% of Council's carbon footprint and this change will reduce that by around 25%.

Apart from significant savings in cost and energy, LEDs are more directional so can reduce light going in unwanted directions such as into windows of homes.

At this stage, only lights in residential streets across the shire will be changed. Lights on main roads will not be replaced, nor will decorative lighting.

Essential Energy will undertake the works which are expected to begin towards the end of 2018.