Bright idea makes moving easier for sea changers

BRIGHT SPARK: Roger Tindale and his great idea caught the attention of judges.

BRIGHT SPARK: Roger Tindale and his great idea caught the attention of judges. David Ellis

A BRIGHT idea for an app to promote small regional towns has earned Coffs Coast entrepreneur Roger Tindale a berth in the 2018 Lightbulb Moment competition.

Drawing on personal experience Roger came up with the idea for a movetomytown app to assist those planning on making the move to regional Australia and select a place right for them.

Currently, no such platform exists and the selection panel said having this information readily available and easy to access could increase the number of people considering a move to a regional area as well as showcase towns across the country.

"The app I want to create will assist those looking for a sea change or tree change,” Roger said.

"It will allow them to input their social, physical and geographic needs and then generate a short list of potential regional towns and centres for them to further investigate.

"If enough people start making the move to beautiful country and coastal towns then there will be a benefit to our capital cities in the form of reduced demand for housing and services.”

Roger said being chosen as one of 10 finalists is exciting and can't wait to get his idea up and running.

"I have more ideas on the back burner, so I am now inspired and filled with confidence to take some of those ideas further.

"Many people in major cities in Australia are thinking about moving to smaller regional towns.

"The process of finding and short listing can be difficult, often requiring visiting many websites and relying on word of mouth recommendations.”

Regional Australia Institute chief executive Jack Archer said 160 entries had arrived for judging in this year's competition.

"We have been overwhelmed by the calibre of the entries and it really shows how innovative regional Australians are,” he said.

"The competition highlights how people are finding their own ways to address issues affecting their communities and drive business ideas in their towns rather than relying on government to help them out.”

Minister for Regional Development, John McVeigh, will announce the overall winner in May.