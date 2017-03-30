Bright approach to life on the beach

THE Woolgoolga community is being brought together by bright clothing most Fridays.

Fluro Friday as it is known has been formed with the aim of raising awareness to mental health in celebration of four years of the OneWave movement.

With rain in the early hours of the morning, event organiser for Woolgoolga Beach Fluro Friday and Key Employment consultant Lisa Nichols was concerned people may be turned off but the bright dots of fluro making their way down to the beach in the dark of the morning put her mind to rest.

"We have such a beautiful community here in Woolgoolga”.

People suffering with mental illness from chronic anxiety and ex-suicide attended the day, had a great time and left with a smile on their faces.

Held at 63 beaches around the world in 14 different countries, people attending Fluro Friday at Woolgoolga Main Beach joined hands to create a giant fluro wave.

"Everyone joined together just smiling, talking and laughing”.

"It changes your whole outlook on life”.

The event had the support from local businesses including IGA with fresh fruit platters, Brett from Xssurf, Darren Quigley from Solitary Islands Surf School a big crew from Key Employment and more.

There was yoga, surfing, hula hooping and happy faces seen along the beach.

"It's the best time of the day, once you're out of bed and doing something fun like that, the day just gets better”.

If you'd like to spend your Friday morning with a happy, supportive and fun group of people, Fluro Friday runs every Friday from 6.30am at Woolgoolga Main Beach.

Participants don't have to wear fluro or participate in the activities being run but just come along and enjoy the positive environment.