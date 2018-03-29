Briefing on bypass is well timed for Budget

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack meets with Coffs Harbour mayor Denise Knight and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack meets with Coffs Harbour mayor Denise Knight and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Pacific Highway bypass

THE council's General Manager and I met in Canberra this week with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, the Honourable Michael McCormack and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker to discuss the current status of the Pacific Highway Bypass of Coffs Harbour.

The meeting was productive with the Deputy Prime Minister being attentive and confirming that the project is moving through the process established under Infrastructure Australia.

The meeting provided the opportunity for the Coffs Harbour community's views to be expressed to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Cultural and civic space

It was great to see that so many people took the time to have their say on the three concept designs for the proposed Cultural and Civic Space project.

This proposed project is an important catalyst within the Coffs Harbour City Centre Masterplan 2031 and will establish a core cultural and civic precinct for the social and economic benefit of our community.

Hundreds filled in surveys, took part in focus groups and gave us great ideas, suggestions and explored important issues.

Council will now review your feedback.

We will carefully consider the various options and recommendations before moving forward.

Thank you for joining me on this exciting journey towards creating a strong, vibrant, healthy and sustainable regional city.

Seniors Week celebrations

Seniors week celebrations will take place across the Coffs Coast next week.

The festival is a celebration of the contribution that seniors make to our community.

There are a range of free activities, workshops and events available to seniors throughout the week and I hope that you all take the opportunity join in the celebration.

Safe and Happy Easter

Finally I would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter.

Remember if you are visiting our magnificent beaches to swim between the flags, at patrolled beaches and stay safe in the ocean.

Enjoy spending time with your family and friends exploring our beautiful Coffs Coast.