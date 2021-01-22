Menu
Bridgerton fans in for huge treat

by Jessica Napoli, Fox News
22nd Jan 2021 7:20 AM

 

Bridgerton has been officially renewed for its second season by Netflix after becoming the streaming service's latest hit series.

The Regency period drama from creator Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes, debuted on Christmas Day and so far has been viewed by over 63 million households.

Warning: Spoilers for season 1 ahead.

Rege Jean-Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton.
The TV series' first season was based on Julia Quinn's novel, The Duke and I, which focuses on the budding love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset/Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

While their story as a new family is just beginning after the birth of their son in the season 1 finale, the highly-anticipated second season will focus on Daphne's older and very single brother, Anthony/Viscount Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey.

This means Van Dusen will follow Quinn's second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Each one of Quinn's novels focuses on a different character.

The story is far from over. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Van Dusen told TheWrap in December, "The first season was about Daphne and it followed her relationship, her love story with Simon. And the 'Bridgerton' books (written by Julia Quinn) - there are eight books, they are about eight siblings."

"And in success, I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that," he added.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

 

 

