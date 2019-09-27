BRIDGE TO BRUSHY: Iconic ski race undergoes drastic changes

ICONIC: Three competitors head off under the Grafton Bridge during the 2018 annual Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge.

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: One of Australia's best known ski races will have a new look this year after a decision to amend the course to fit organisational restrictions.

The Bridge to Bridge usually runs between the Grafton Bridge and the Harwood Bridge but after a slow start to registrations in 2019, organisers decided to shorten the course.

Now set to turn around at Brushgrove, the changes saw some backlash in the Lower Clarence community but event organiser Mark Stephenson said it was a decision that had to be made.

"There has been a bit of an uproar with the new changes with people saying that the iconic Bridge to Bridge won't be the same, people don't want the change,” Stephenson said.

"We won't be going to Harwood Bridge any more, instead we'll be turning at Brushgrove and doing a few laps. We've only got a small committee and the amount of work going all the way down to Harwood is huge.

"We explained that we simply couldn't go ahead with the full-sized event and people now understand why we made the decision, they are respecting the difficult choice we had to make.”

While the changes were made when there were only a small number of boats signed up, Stephenson said that number has grown into a healthy total for 2019.

"Despite the changes, preparations have been really good, we had to make the decision when we only had around 35 boats registered but now we've got about 50 joining in which is about same as last year,” he said.

"We're only trialling the new format this year, if we get up to 70 boats again next year we'll definitely be looking to extend the event again.

"It disadvantages down-river places like Harwood and Lawrence but we just had to make the call to ease the workload so that we can put our best efforts into the event itself.”

Registrations are still open for the event and can be completed at the website, graftonb2b.org.au

The Grafton Bridge to Bridge will take place over the long weekend with the action-packed racing run on October 5 and 6 with the main race set for a 9.30am start, Sunday on the Clarence River.