Bridge replacement at Gleniffer complete

McFADYENS Bridge on Gordonville Road at Gleniffer is back in full use following structural repairs.

Damaged in the 2015 flood event the former timber bridge was replaced with a steel and concrete structure to the particular relief of parents and school students who are among the most frequent users.

The first official resident to cross the bridge was Bellingen High School science teacher Cheryl Hook and trusty travelling companion Max the dog.

Deputy general manager Matt Fanning said the time taken from tender to delivery was 12 months.

"This is great news for residents and motorists to have a brand new bridge with no load restrictions completed before the Christmas holiday period,” he said.

"All load limit signs in the area have been removed and new bridge approaches installed.

"Demolition works of the old structure will be completed over coming weeks.”