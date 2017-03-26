Bridge component work on Hwy upgrade a local economy boost

Contracts have been awarded to build components for more than 100 Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade bridges.

NORTHERN NSW is set for a jobs boom after large contracts were awarded to build components for more than 100 bridges to be built along the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said businesses from the Coffs Coast and Northern Rivers are set to benefit greatly from the contract announcements as a significant proportion of contracts for works on the project have been awarded to North Coast businesses.

Mr Hogan said the contracts will: "providie sub-contracting and supply opportunities for locals and flow through benefits to the local accommodation and hospitality industry."

The Nationals member said the boost to employment that the Pacific Hwy upgrade has brought into the past will continue until the 155km long Woolgoolga to Ballina section is completed by 2020.

"This will be a regional jobs boon, with up to 4000 workers expected to be directly employed across the Pacific Hwy when works ramp up even further this year," Mr Hogan said.

"This is great news for our local economy as well.

"We will see more than 100 bridges built between Woolgoolga and Ballina, including major bridges crossing the Clarence and Richmond Rivers."

Mr Hogan said manufacturing of the bridge components would start almost immediately.

Contracts have been secured by: