Bridge closed during $3.3 million project

The historic Raleigh Bridge was built in 1933. NSW Roads and Maritime Services

THE heritage listed Raleigh Bridge will close shortly while it undergoes a $3.3 million face lift.

Work to repaint the bridge is set to start around Monday, June 18 following the release of the submissions report for the project's review of environmental factors (REF) earlier this week.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey MP, said the community was invited to provide feedback project, which will involve closing the bridge for up to 12 months.

"The disruptions to normal vehicle movement is understood and acknowledged, however, this important work will ensure the bridge continues to serve the community for decades to come," Mrs Pavey said.

"The REF was displayed for community feedback in February and March, and I appreciate the time taken by community members to put in a submission or talk to the project team.

"Sixteen submissions were received during the display period. While many of the responses supported the need for the work, some of the key matters raised included access during the work, safety, impact to businesses and the duration of work.

"Roads and Maritime Services reviewed the feedback and as a result the proposal has been refined to include a temporary walkway on one side of the bridge to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the river while work is carried out.

"Also, Roads and Maritime has been working with Busways since last year to ensure school buses will be able to use the bridge at set times in the morning and afternoon. TAFE buses will also be permitted to use the bridge at these set times."

The project team will also be working with user groups and businesses to facilitate important events.

RMS will keep the community informed as the project progresses.

The bridge is expected to close from Monday, June 25.