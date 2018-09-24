Menu
Bridezilla mocked for strict list of wedding rules

24th Sep 2018 7:49 AM

A stunningly strict list of alleged "rules and regulations" for one couple's nuptials has gone viral on Reddit, leaving many wondering why anyone would want to attend such a humourless event.

On Sept. 20, Redditor Laika_cat posted the image of an email allegedly sent by the "wedding co-ordinator" of the upcoming ceremony, which included stipulations such as "kindly refrain from upstaging the bride on her big day - oh, and no admission without a gift of $75 or more."

The post has since earned over 10,000 points on Reddit and sparked 1,160 heated comments, many critical of the rules that were outlined in the message.

"Please arrive 15-30 minutes early. Please DO NOT wear white, cream, or ivory. Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail. Please do not [have] a full face of makeup," the list begins.

The rules have been lampooned on social media.
"Do not record during the ceremony. Do not check in on [Facebook] until instructed. Use #[Wedding hashtag] when posting all pictures."

"DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL," it continues.

"Lastly you must come with gift $75 or more or you won't be admitted," the list concludes.

Naturally, Redditors had a field day roasting the pretentious demands, which many suspected to be sourced from the bride herself.

"Wow, that might be some of the tackiest sh*t I have ever seen," one person wrote.

Another said: "I would show up disobeying all of these rules just to spite the delusional bride."
 

