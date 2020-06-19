Bridesmaids star welcomes twins

Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins earlier this year via a surrogate. Picture: Getty Images.

Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins earlier this year via a surrogate. Picture: Getty Images.

The world recently got twice as funny.

Us Weekly has confirmed actress and comedian Kristen Wiig and her fiance, Avi Rothman, welcomed twins via surrogacy earlier this year.

The Bridesmaids star and her husband-to-be were then spotted out and about with their new bubs in Los Angeles,Page Six reported.

The new parents each wore a baby carrier as they strolled through their neighbourhood. They protected their babies from the sun with co-ordinating patterned bucket hats.

Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman were spotted carrying their twins this week. Picture: Media Mode.

Wiig, 46, also concealed herself with the help of an oversized hat and scarf around her face.

The surprise baby news comes after Wiig appeared to hint at becoming a mum during the Saturday Night Live Mother's Day special.

"I don't know if I truly appreciated my mum the first 45 years of my life," she said.

"But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mum myself."

The former SNL cast member is said to have welcomed twins earlier this year via a surrogate. Picture: Getty Images.

Wiig and Rothman were engaged in August 2019 after more than three years of dating.

Wiig was previously married to Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

The star isn't the only big name to have secretly welcomed a baby in recent months.

Aussie musician Iggy Azalea took to Instagram earlier this month to share that she'd welcomed her own son with Playboi Carti in lockdown.

The 30-year-old rapper confessed she'd been "waiting for the right time" to make the happy announcement as she felt "anxious" about sharing that part of her life with the world.

Azalea had never confirmed that she was even pregnant, despite rumours circulating late last year that she was expecting a child.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as Bridesmaids star welcomes twins