'Would I be an a**hole for taking my friend’s ex as my date'

An embittered bridesmaid has revealed how she plans to take revenge on the bride after she was kicked out of the wedding party.

An embittered bridesmaid has revealed how she plans to take revenge on the bride after she was kicked out of the wedding party.

A bitter friend has revealed how she intends to take a bride's ex-partner as her wedding date in retaliation for being sacked as a bridesmaid.

The woman, thought to be from the US, anonymously took to Reddit two days ago to confess her plan and to say she wanted to exact revenge for her friend marrying her ex.

She said her relationship with the bride was already fraught over her marrying her former boyfriend of four years, along with her refusal to wear a bridesmaid dress that was "too revealing" for her tastes.

Taking to the online forum, the woman outlined her situation in depth, heading up a post entitled: "would I be the a**hole for taking my friend's ex as my date to her wedding".

A bitter bridesmaid has revealed her plan to get back at a friend for marrying her ex-partner of four years. Picture: istock

She began by explaining her friend was marrying her ex-boyfriend of four years, a situation that made their friendship "pretty awkward".

"I was kicked out of her wedding party because I was uncomfortable wearing a very revealing bridesmaid's gown," she said.

"This wasn't that big of a deal as we're not exactly close since she got with my ex."

Making matters worse, after she was "kicked out" of the bridal party, she said the bride still expected her to take on all the duties of a bridesmaid.

RELATED: Backlash over bride's see-through dress

RELATED: Mum's 'embarrassing' wedding rule mistake

"I told her that was ridiculous and that she needed to find a new bridesmaid," she said.

"She then almost uninvited me from the wedding but instead decided I could go I follow a very specific set of rules (ranging from how to dress to who I could talk to).

"I was absolutely crushed as I was still looking forward to the wedding even if I wasn't going to be in it."

The embittered friend took to Reddit to asked other Redditors what they thought about her situation. Picture: Reddit

"I was absolutely crushed as I was still looking forward to the wedding even if I wasn't going to be in it.

"I found out through a mutual friend who is still in the wedding party the bride continuously makes fun of me and talks sh*t about me constantly and so do several of the other bridesmaids."

Explaining the wedding is in three weeks, the upset friend added: "I was about to just not go when I ran into the bride's ex who is also invited to the wedding (He's the groom's cousin).

"He was also kicked out of the wedding party and was given a list of rules to follow.

"He and I have decided we're going to go together and have fun breaking as many rules that we can (such as wearing what we want to wear, drinking at the open bar, talking to whoever we want to, and dancing- WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO DANCE).

"Nothing we would do would distract from the bride's big day other than breaking the ridiculously petty rules that we're supposed to follow.

"We're also both at the point where we're both ready to sever ties with the bride and groom. Would we be the a**holes?"

The woman said regardless of the bride’s ‘ridculous set of rules’ she plans on going to the wedding and having as much fun as possible. Picture: istock

The woman's post has racked up 21,000 likes and 3500 comments - and Redditors are split as to whether the woman's stance is reasonable or entirely petty.

Commenting on the thread, one person said: "I would love to be an attendee at this wedding if OP (original poster) goes through with it."

A second wrote: "He needs to propose to her on the dance floor!

"Who in the absolute hell kicks people out of the wedding party, allows them to come only if they follow a list of rules??

"I mean … that's crazy and the bride and groom clearly took crazy pills."

And a third added: "If she goes and breaks just the ridiculous rules of not being allowed to use the open bar or dance or talk to people. then I don't think she's an a**hole for that. It's pretty damn ridiculous and insane rules."

But others felt the guests were way out of line. One person slammed: "Petty through and through."

A second said: "Why waste time and money to attend the wedding of two people you clearly don't like and who don't like you?"

And another person slammed it all as "petty childish bulls***".

They added: "What ever happened to getting revenge by living your best life? Y'all need to grow the f**k up."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission