Awkward run-ins between old flames aren't uncommon at weddings, but one bride couldn't start her married life without one last embrace from her former lover.

A bride stunned her new husband by asking if she could hug her ex-boyfriend one last time - at their wedding, The Sun reports.

A clip shared to TikTok shows the newlyweds greeting their guests, with the bride dressed in a gown covered in jewels, when a familiar face appears.

Her ex walks up to the couple and goes in to shake the bride's hand and wish the pair well, but she has other ideas.

A woman asked her husband if she could have just one last hug with her ex. Picture: TikTok/@mayangkumay

Her ex went to shake her hand, but she had other ideas. Picture: TikTok/@mayangkumay

The bride turns to the groom and asks him: "Can I hug just one more time?" while holding up her finger.

Her groom appears hesitant, but gives her the go-ahead.

She then opens her arms for a warm embrace with her ex while still clutching her bouquet.

Clearly grateful, the ex goes to shake the husband's hand in thanks, but he too pulls him in for a hug.

RELATED: Groom's ex-lover crashes wedding begging for him back

Her husband gives her permission to hug her old flame. Picture: TikTok/@mayangkumay

The clip, believed to have been filmed in Malaysia, has been viewed almost half a million times with up to 20,000 comments.

Some thought her new husband "deserves better", while others wrote they could see "hurt" on his face.

"Your face can't lie bro, it's hurt but its okey (sic)," one person wrote.

"At least she's asking for permission," another joked.

However, others praised the groom him for having a "great heart".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Bride's awkward 'last' request at wedding