Meet Australia’s worst parents

Hey Fatima, give ME $10,000 and I promise I’ll never date your son.

SEVEN'S hit reality series Bride And Prejudice returns for a second season from October 29, with a new batch of star-crossed lovers - and disapproving relatives.

In a news.com.au-exclusive teaser for the new season, six new couples are seen facing the wrath of their loved ones as they battle to marry their partners.

Last year's debut season of the show made headlines as viewers watched people like Chris, a gay man marrying the love of his life whose parents refused to participate in his wedding.

Season two ups the tension, with the couples staying together at a retreat and taking part in therapy sessions guided by relationship expert Leanne Hall.

As the teaser shows, it's intense viewing, with tearful confrontations and walkouts as the couples and their families go head to head. Here's season two's cast of couples:

HANK, 26 & LILY, 23

Hank and Lily, who is — and I hope you’re sitting down — a vegetarian.

Hank's conservative parents Terry and Margaret believe Lily is too opinionated for their son and he would be happier with a woman who "doesn't speak back".

Lily, according to Hank's mother, is a "controlling, feminist vegetarian". Margaret clearly believes that each one of these descriptors is worse than the one before it.

ANGE, 23 & DYLAN, 31

Ange (left) and Dylan are getting married.

What would Bride And Prejudice be without the inclusion of a weirdly homophobic parent? Ange's religious dad John firmly believes being gay is a sin and thinks her planned marriage to Dylan is a mistake. Or, as he so charmingly puts it to Dylan: "This ludicrous idea is not only going to take you to hell, but also my daughter."

Even after that revolting sentence, Ange and Dylan still hope he'll come to the wedding. Ladies, trim your guestlist!

John honey it’s 2018, we’re legal now, ya lost.

JESS, 21 & SEYAT, 19

Jess and Seyat are facing a big roadblock: Seyat’s mother.

OK, this storyline is HECTIC. Seyat's mother Fatima thinks he's too young to marry and he's picked the wrong girl in "slutty, party girl" Jess.

"I don't want my son to date a whore like that," says Fatima.

"I'm going to come and cancel your wedding. I'll do something to destroy it," she warns Jess.

Later, she offers Jess $10,000 to leave her son, presenting her with a cash-filled envelope. Just what the first season of Bride And Prejudice was missing: A Deal Or No Deal-esque cash prize element.

Seyat’s mum and dad want the best for him — and the worst for Jess.

IZZY, 28 & SIMON, 27

Simon’s found ‘the one’ in Izzy — but he has to get around her family.

Izzy's mum Bobbi and best friend Amanda think Simon is a "narcissistic sociopath" and womaniser who will not do the right thing by Izzy.

"I'll do everything in my power to stop this wedding," Bobbi warns.

MELISSA, 29 & AALDEN, 32

Aalden, seen here mid lie-detector test.

Melissa's mother Jill and sister Rachel think recovering gambling addict Aalden is the wrong man for Melissa. Seems producers are really upping the stunts this season, because next thing you know Aalden's strapped up to a lie-detector test at their behest, answering questions about whether he's ever cheated on Melissa.

RY, 21 & PHILIPPA, 39

He’s young enough to be her son — not that there’s anything wrong with that.

These two have an 18-year age gap - which isn't a problem for them. But Philippa's parents think it will be a problem in the future, and worry Ry is a gold digger.

Bride And Prejudice executive producer Evan Wilkes told news.com.au that the format for the show had "evolved" for season two.

"What our cameras captured is truly extraordinary … Some couples manage to undo the damage and have the fairytale ending they desperately want.

"It is a fascinating program to be a part of - everyone working on it is questioning their own prejudices and how they would react if they were in these situations," he said.

Season 2 of Mind Your Own Damn Business, Judgmental Family Members - sorry, I mean Bride And Prejudice: Forbidden Weddings - airs on Seven from October 29.

