Katherine Ash and Justin Nickerson
Katherine Ash and Justin Nickerson
Lifestyle

Nasty accident just hours before wedding

by Hannah Davies
2nd Mar 2019 2:16 PM
A nasty accident the night before this wedding made for a dramatic start to proceedings. Instead of travelling to Maleny in the Sunshine Coast hinterland with the bridal party in preparation for their big day, Katherine Ash and Justin Nickerson found themselves making an emergency dash to the vet when their border collie Bailey was hit by a car.

The couple lives at East Brisbane and drove up to the Sunshine Coast on the morning of the wedding after making sure Bailey was going to make it.

Their other dog, cavoodle Oscar, was pleased to get a last-minute wedding invite because they couldn't leave him on his own. Staff at the reception venue, Maleny's Spicers Tamarind Retreat, were very accommodating.

The bride Katherine Ash with cavoodle Oscar.
Border collie Bailey is now fully recovered.
THE BRIDE: Katherine Ash, 28

PROFESSION Fundraising manager at Royal Flying Doctor Service

PARENTS Jacqueline and Mark Ash

BRIDESMAIDS Bonnie Mohan, Genevieve Ash, Lauren Ash

DRESS George Wu

HAIR Evalyn Parsons, Moffat Beach

MAKEUP Tasleema Nigh, Nambour

FLOWERS Willow Bud and Tesselaars Flowers

ENGAGEMENT RING By New York designer Caitlin Mociun. Justin did the custom design with her and had the finished ring shipped over

 

Katherine Ash and Justin Nickerson
THE GROOM Justin Nickerson, 34

PROFESSION Real estate auctioneer

PARENTS Greg and Trish Nickerson

GROOMSMEN Matt Nickerson, Sam Poulsen, Angela Nickerson (groomslady)

SUIT MJ Bale

TRANSPORT None required

ENTERTAINMENT Dan McGahan (solo musician)

CAKE A malt chocolate brownie cake (by Bakeistry), served with Ben & Jerry's ice cream that we picked up from an IGA on the way up to Maleny

PHOTOGRAPHY Yan Chen Photography

 

 

Katherine Ash and Justin Nickerson with the wedding party: Matt Nickerson, Sam Poulsen, Angela Nickerson (groomslady) and Bonnie Mohan, Genevieve Ash and Lauren Ash.
How did you meet?

At a charity auction at the Full Moon Hotel at Sandgate, in Brisbane's north. I was the charity representative and Justin was the auctioneer. He found me on Facebook a few months later.

 

How did Justin propose?

We had our closest family and friends over for a housewarming party and Justin proposed on the back deck.

 

Katherine Ash in her dress by George Wu.
Theme?

Relaxed hinterland (including a fire pit with marshmallows and comfy couches).

 

First dance?

Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur.

 

Honeymoon?

We had two - in Tasmania and Bali.

 

Katherine Ash with her bridal party: Bonnie Mohan, Genevieve Ash and Lauren Ash
What made this uniquely your wedding?

We wrote a card to all our guests with a thank-you message and our favourite memories of them, and why they were important to us. We pinned a photograph of them to the front of the card (mostly an embarrassing one we'd dug up from Facebook) and used these as table seating cards for guests to find their places.

 

Special memories?

Everything. It really is the best day of your lives.

 

A malt chocolate brownie cake (by Bakeistry).
The bridal bouquet by Willow Bud and Tesselaars Flowers.
Funny moments?

Matt, the best man, checking his jacket pocket 879 times (or thereabouts) during the ceremony to make sure the rings were still there.

 

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?

It's only as stressful as you make it. It's easier if it feels like "you" and it's authentic.

bridal party dog hit by car maleny wedding

