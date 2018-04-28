Menu
Channel 7 AFL commentators Hamish McLachlan, Bruce McAveney and Brian Taylor. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
AFL

‘Utter bulls--t’: AFL commentator Brian Taylor slams rumours

28th Apr 2018 4:23 PM

CHANNEL 7 commentator Brian Taylor has done his best to deny he was involved in an on-air blow-up with fellow caller Jason Bennett earlier this month.

Speculation has been rife that BT exchanged heated words with Bennett, unhappy with the split in commentary time between the duo during a match in Adelaide.

News of the exchange was reported in the Herald Sun's whisper section on Friday.

"We hear a new combination had some teething problems with the senior member bristling at the dominance of airtime by his co-commentator," the Whisper read.

"It all boiled over after a recent game in Adelaide with heated words exchanged."

Taylor was quizzed about his involvement in the controversy on Triple M radio today, angrily hitting back at his fellow radio teammates.

"You are peddling bulls--t," he said.

But Taylor did not deny the Whisper was about him.

Taylor was paired up with Bennett while Bruce McAvaney was on the Gold Coast covering the Commonwealth Games.

