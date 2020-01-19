Breastfeeding driver sparks furious debate

A mum-of-four has divided the internet after she was filmed breastfeeding her infant while driving down a motorway.

Raquel Reynolds posted the footage to her Instagram after she found herself attending to her newborn while travelling along the M1 towards Logan.

During her journey, the traffic was brought to a standstill when a tanker truck was involved in a crash.

For more stories like this, visit Kidspot.com.au

As the traffic slowed down Raquel started nursing her baby. Image: Instagram

'WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO?'

As she slowed down, Raquel's baby started to cry.

"We're sitting in traffic and baby's hungry … it's so dangerous … it's a bit crazy," she said on the video.

"But what am I supposed to do, hey bubba?"

The Brisbane mum added the caption: "What would you do?"

The post which has since been deleted drew a plethora of comments suggested that Raquel should have prepared a bottle beforehand.

Others were more understanding and said they would have done the same.

"I would have done the same … Glad you're OK," one mum said.

"I would have done the exact same anything for our babies. I would move mountains for my son and stepdaughter," another wrote.

Experts say it’s a risk to the baby and mum's lives. Image: Instagram



RISKING LIVES?

Experts weren't so forgiving of her risky behaviour. Lauren Ritchie from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland told Nine News: "To not have a child properly restrained is risking their lives - that's how serious an outcome it is.

"Even a small crash can injure a child."

Paediatrician at an NICU unit Debbi Baer agrees.

"I'm very pro breastfeeding, but nursing has a time and a place. A moving vehicle is not the time or the place," Debbi says.

"Nursing your child while the car is moving puts both you and your baby at significant risk of unnecessary injury," she adds.

According to Kidsafe Australia: "Infants are safest if they remain in their rear facing restraint as long as they still fit in their rear facing restraint.

"While the law allows children over 6 months to use either a rear facing restraint or a forward facing restraint, the rear facing restraint offers better protection as long as the child fits in it."

Faye James is the Night Editor for Kidspot, Australia's leading parenting site

This story originally appeared on Kidspot.com.au and is reproduced here with permission