Breakthrough change in Vic’s daily number

by Anthony Piovesan
15th Sep 2020 9:02 AM

 

Victoria has recorded no new deaths on Tuesday, offering a glimmer of hope the state could be on track to break free of lockdown.

It's the first 24 hour period in Victoria where there have been no lives lost to coronavirus since July 13 - more than two months ago.

The Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed 42 new virus cases on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 730.

It comes after Victoria recorded its lowest number of cases in three months with just 35 infections on Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will address the media later today. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire
It comes as small changes to the strict Melbourne lockdown came into force on Monday as the stage 4 restrictions were extended for another fortnight.

The curfew was eased by an hour and becomes 9pm to 5am, while the daily exercise allowance was increased from one hour to two. That can be a continuous period, or two smaller blocks.

Single "bubbles" also came into effect with single people or single parents able to have one nominated visitor.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later today with more information on today's outbreaks.

