UPDATE: Fire cews battle to save popular Yamba venue

FIRE crews battled to save a popular restaurant in Yamba from destruction in the early hours of this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed crews from 306, 372 Maclean and 510 Yamba were on scene at Sassafras after reports of a fire within the building.

Ambulance, police, Rural Fire Service and Essential Energy also attended the scene at Sassafras Pasta and Pizza Restaurant.

Newsagent Wayne Creber first raised the alarm when he noticed excessive smoke rising from the restaurant's chimney.

"There was nothing when i get here after four o'clock," Mr Creber said.

"At about 5.20 the cook from Caperberry (Cafe) knocked on the door said there was smoke pouring out of the chimney at Sassafras.

"He asked if I thought anyone was there. The smoke looked to be getting worse, so I called the fire brigade.

"The smoke continued to get worse, and all the fire brigades including two RFS trucks."

There are no confirmed reports of injury or cause of fire.

Rebecca Smith / Daily Examiner

Earlier this week the Yamba pizza shop's management announced it had offered discounts for emergency services personnel, and free food for those out on the firefront.

"20% off tonight for our emergency service workers just let the girls on the phone/at the counter know," their Facebook post read.

"For those currently out controlling the fires down here it's on the house with free delivery just give us a call and let us know what you need and where to bring it.

"Thanks for all you have done x."